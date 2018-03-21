Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan signs new one-year deal

  • From the section Dundee
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has captained the team on occasion this season

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has signed a one-year contract extension at Dens Park, with an option of a further 12 months.

The 30-year-old was due to be a free agent in the summer, with Premiership rivals St Johnstone having made an approach to talk with the player.

McGowan has been with Dundee since his switch from St Mirren in 2014.

He has scored twice in 35 appearances for the Dark Blues this season as he approaches 150 outings for the club.

