Portugal 2-1 Egypt
Cristiano Ronaldo won the battle between two of Europe's in-form strikers as Portugal defeated Mohamed Salah's Egypt 2-1 in Zurich.
The European champions trailed until the 90th minute before Ronaldo scored twice to steal victory.
Salah opened the scoring after the interval with a sweet left-footed drive from outside the area.
But Ronaldo made it 43 goals in 40 appearances this term as Portugal lay down a marker before the World Cup.
|Top goalscorers in international football
|Ali Daei (Iran) - 109 goals
|Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) - 84
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 81
|Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) - 80
|Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) - 79
After a tame first half, Liverpool forward Salah backed up his impressive four-goal performance against Watford on Saturday with a smart finish to give Egypt the lead.
With the clock ticking down and with victory for Egypt in sight, Portugal's captain equalised and sealed the win with two powerful headers in the dying moments.
Next up for Portugal is the Netherlands - who fell to defeat against England on Friday evening - while Egypt face Greece.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 22Beto
- 21Soares
- 3Rolando
- 2Bruno AlvesBooked at 88mins
- 5Guerreiro
- 10João MárioSubstituted forQuaresmaat 61'minutes
- 13NevesSubstituted forBorges Fernandesat 76'minutes
- 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 61'minutes
- 11Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forBatalha Martinsat 68'minutes
- 9Valente SilvaSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 76'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 4Novo Neto
- 6Fonte
- 12Lopes
- 15André Gomes
- 16Fernandes Fernandes
- 17Ganchinho Guedes
- 18Batalha Martins
- 19Silva Duarte
- 20Quaresma
- 23Adrien Silva
- 24Cavaco Cancelo
- 25Borges Fernandes
Egypt
- 23El-Shenawy
- 7Ahmed IbrahimBooked at 54mins
- 2Gabr Mossad
- 6Hegazi
- 13Shafy
- 19El SaidSubstituted forWardaat 66'minutes
- 17El Neny
- 8El Said HamedSubstituted forAshour Sanad Attiaat 87'minutes
- 10SalahSubstituted forRazek Fadlallaat 79'minutes
- 9Hassan MahgoubSubstituted forFahmy Tharwatat 62'minutes
- 21Hassan
Substitutes
- 3El Mohamady
- 5Morsy
- 11Abdel-Moneim
- 12Abbas Eldawy
- 14Sobhi
- 15Fahmy Tharwat
- 16Razek El-Shenawy
- 18Razek Fadlalla
- 20Saad
- 22Warda
- 25Ashour Sanad Attia
- 27Ashraf Elsayed
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 2, Egypt 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (Portugal). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 2, Egypt 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Quaresma with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marwan Mohsen (Egypt).
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 1, Egypt 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricardo Quaresma with a cross.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ali Gabr.
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Bruno Alves (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bruno Alves (Portugal).
Marwan Mohsen (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Hossam Ashour replaces Tarek Hamed.
Attempt saved. Shikabala (Egypt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Bruno Alves (Portugal).
Amr Warda (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rolando (Portugal).
Marwan Mohsen (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Rolando (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Amr Warda.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Shikabala replaces Mohamed Salah.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes replaces Rúben Neves.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces André Silva.
Cédric Soares (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Trézéguet (Egypt).
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Egypt. Mohamed El-Shenawy tries a through ball, but Marwan Mohsen is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gelson Martins with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marwan Mohsen.
Offside, Portugal. Bruno Alves tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Offside, Egypt. Marwan Mohsen tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gelson Martins replaces Bernardo Silva.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Amr Warda replaces Abdallah El Said.
Delay in match Mohamed El-Shenawy (Egypt) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ali Gabr.