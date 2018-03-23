International Friendlies
Russia0Brazil3

Russia 0-3 Brazil

Philippe Coutinho
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho scores Brazil's second goal from the penalty spot

Brazil scored three goals in 13 minutes to ease past World Cup hosts Russia in a friendly in Moscow.

After a goalless first half, Miranda opened the scoring at the Luzhniki Stadium, which will host seven matches at this summer's tournament including the final.

Philippe Coutinho scored a penalty for Brazil's second before Paulinho headed in a third from close range.

Five-time world champions Brazil are now unbeaten in eight games.

They showed no sign of missing Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, who faces a race against time to be fit for this summer's tournament after undergoing surgery on an injured right foot.

Brazil dominated the first half but it wasn't until after the break that they broke the deadlock, when Inter Milan defender Miranda slotted home a rebound after Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev made a good save.

Paulinho was pulled down in the penalty area by Aleksandr Golovin, with Barcelona team-mate Coutinho coolly scoring the spot-kick for his ninth international goal.

Midfielder Paulinho then found himself unmarked to head home Willian's cross.

Brazil's next friendly is against Germany on Tuesday in Berlin, while Russia face France in St Petersburg.

Line-ups

Russia

  • 1Akinfeev
  • 14Granat
  • 4Kutepov
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 19SamedovSubstituted forSmolnikovat 80'minutes
  • 47ZobninSubstituted forErokhinat 85'minutes
  • 8GlushakovSubstituted forMiranchukat 64'minutes
  • 17Golovin
  • 23KombarovSubstituted forZhirkovat 76'minutes
  • 15MiranchukSubstituted forDzagoevat 53'minutes
  • 11SmolovSubstituted forZabolotnyat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Neustädter
  • 5Semenov
  • 6Shvets
  • 10Dzagoev
  • 12Selikhov
  • 16Miranchuk
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 21Erokhin
  • 24Zabolotny
  • 27Cheryshev
  • 28Smolnikov
  • 99Lunev

Brazil

  • 1Ramses Becker
  • 2Dani AlvesSubstituted forConserva Lemosat 83'minutes
  • 14Thiago Silva
  • 3MirandaSubstituted forTonon Geromelat 86'minutes
  • 12Marcelo
  • 11Coutinho CorreiaSubstituted forFredat 79'minutes
  • 5Casemiro
  • 15PaulinhoSubstituted forde Oliveira Augustoat 71'minutes
  • 19WillianSubstituted forTaisonat 79'minutes
  • 9JesusSubstituted forFirminoat 65'minutes
  • 7Douglas Costa

Substitutes

  • 6Ismaily
  • 8de Oliveira Augusto
  • 10Fred
  • 13Marquinhos
  • 17Fernandinho
  • 18Souza Conceição
  • 20Tonon Geromel
  • 21Firmino
  • 22Conserva Lemos
  • 23Ederson
  • 24Taison
  • 25Da Silva
Referee:
Aleksei Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamRussiaAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home10
Away24
Shots on Target
Home4
Away13
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Russia 0, Brazil 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Russia 0, Brazil 3.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renato Augusto.

Attempt missed. Alan Dzagoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).

Alan Dzagoev (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Geromel replaces Miranda.

Attempt missed. Fagner (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fred.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Roman Zobnin.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Fagner replaces Dani Alves.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Igor Smolnikov replaces Aleksandr Samedov.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Taison replaces Willian.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Fred replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt missed. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) header from very close range misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Anton Miranchuk (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Yuri Zhirkov replaces Dmitri Kombarov.

Offside, Russia. Vladimir Granat tries a through ball, but Anton Zabolotny is caught offside.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Brazil).

Aleksandr Samedov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Willian (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Anton Zabolotny replaces Fedor Smolov.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Renato Augusto replaces Paulinho.

Attempt saved. Dmitri Kombarov (Russia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.

Attempt missed. Alan Dzagoev (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.

Goal!

Goal! Russia 0, Brazil 3. Paulinho (Brazil) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willian following a corner.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Roman Zobnin.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Roberto Firmino replaces Gabriel Jesus.

Miranda (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fedor Smolov (Russia).

Offside, Brazil. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Anton Miranchuk replaces Denis Glushakov.

Goal!

Goal! Russia 0, Brazil 2. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Brazil. Paulinho draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Paulinho (Brazil) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thiago Silva.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Dani Alves.

Foul by Dani Alves (Brazil).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 23rd March 2018

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired