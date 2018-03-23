Russia 0-3 Brazil

Match ends, Russia 0, Brazil 3.
Brazil scored three goals in 13 minutes to ease past World Cup hosts Russia in a friendly in Moscow.
After a goalless first half, Miranda opened the scoring at the Luzhniki Stadium, which will host seven matches at this summer's tournament including the final.
Philippe Coutinho scored a penalty for Brazil's second before Paulinho headed in a third from close range.
Five-time world champions Brazil are now unbeaten in eight games.
They showed no sign of missing Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, who faces a race against time to be fit for this summer's tournament after undergoing surgery on an injured right foot.
Brazil dominated the first half but it wasn't until after the break that they broke the deadlock, when Inter Milan defender Miranda slotted home a rebound after Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev made a good save.
Paulinho was pulled down in the penalty area by Aleksandr Golovin, with Barcelona team-mate Coutinho coolly scoring the spot-kick for his ninth international goal.
Midfielder Paulinho then found himself unmarked to head home Willian's cross.
Brazil's next friendly is against Germany on Tuesday in Berlin, while Russia face France in St Petersburg.
Line-ups
Russia
- 1Akinfeev
- 14Granat
- 4Kutepov
- 13Kudryashov
- 19SamedovSubstituted forSmolnikovat 80'minutes
- 47ZobninSubstituted forErokhinat 85'minutes
- 8GlushakovSubstituted forMiranchukat 64'minutes
- 17Golovin
- 23KombarovSubstituted forZhirkovat 76'minutes
- 15MiranchukSubstituted forDzagoevat 53'minutes
- 11SmolovSubstituted forZabolotnyat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Neustädter
- 5Semenov
- 6Shvets
- 10Dzagoev
- 12Selikhov
- 16Miranchuk
- 18Zhirkov
- 21Erokhin
- 24Zabolotny
- 27Cheryshev
- 28Smolnikov
- 99Lunev
Brazil
- 1Ramses Becker
- 2Dani AlvesSubstituted forConserva Lemosat 83'minutes
- 14Thiago Silva
- 3MirandaSubstituted forTonon Geromelat 86'minutes
- 12Marcelo
- 11Coutinho CorreiaSubstituted forFredat 79'minutes
- 5Casemiro
- 15PaulinhoSubstituted forde Oliveira Augustoat 71'minutes
- 19WillianSubstituted forTaisonat 79'minutes
- 9JesusSubstituted forFirminoat 65'minutes
- 7Douglas Costa
Substitutes
- 6Ismaily
- 8de Oliveira Augusto
- 10Fred
- 13Marquinhos
- 17Fernandinho
- 18Souza Conceição
- 20Tonon Geromel
- 21Firmino
- 22Conserva Lemos
- 23Ederson
- 24Taison
- 25Da Silva
- Referee:
- Aleksei Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away13
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Russia 0, Brazil 3.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renato Augusto.
Attempt missed. Alan Dzagoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
Alan Dzagoev (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Geromel replaces Miranda.
Attempt missed. Fagner (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fred.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Roman Zobnin.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Fagner replaces Dani Alves.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Igor Smolnikov replaces Aleksandr Samedov.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Taison replaces Willian.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Fred replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) header from very close range misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Anton Miranchuk (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Yuri Zhirkov replaces Dmitri Kombarov.
Offside, Russia. Vladimir Granat tries a through ball, but Anton Zabolotny is caught offside.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Brazil).
Aleksandr Samedov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Willian (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Anton Zabolotny replaces Fedor Smolov.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Renato Augusto replaces Paulinho.
Attempt saved. Dmitri Kombarov (Russia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.
Attempt missed. Alan Dzagoev (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.
Goal!
Goal! Russia 0, Brazil 3. Paulinho (Brazil) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willian following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Roman Zobnin.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Roberto Firmino replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Miranda (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fedor Smolov (Russia).
Offside, Brazil. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Anton Miranchuk replaces Denis Glushakov.
Goal!
Goal! Russia 0, Brazil 2. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Brazil. Paulinho draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Brazil) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thiago Silva.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Foul by Dani Alves (Brazil).