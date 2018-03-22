Irish Premiership: Coleraine manager counting on strength in depth

Darren McCauley is set to return to the Coleraine starting line-up

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney hopes his squad's improved strength in depth can help them cope without two key players away on Northern Ireland Under-21 duty.

Midfielder Ciaron Harkin and forward Jamie McGonigle are part of the squad for two Euro 2019 qualifying fixtures.

Strikers Eoin Bradley and Darren McCauley are set to return to starting roles against Carrick on Friday.

"We've been able to bring in a wee bit of depth and it is up to those guys to step up to the mark," said Kearney.

"They have to make sure we have enough to get over the line against Carrick."

Bradley was rested for Saturday's 3-1 victory at Ards, while McCauley was away in the United States of America.

"We are so proud of Ciaron and Jamie and would never stand in their way - they have both had cracking seasons and we are delighted they are in the Under-21 squad. We would never begrudge them the experience," added the Bannsiders boss.

Coleraine are two points behind leaders Crusaders with six sets of fixtures remaining but can go top of the table if they defeat Carrick at Ballycastle Road as the Crues do not play Warrenpoint Town until Monday.

Glenavon need 'clinical edge'

Glenavon have Bobby Burns and Mark Sykes in Ian Baraclough's Under-21 squad to face Spain on Thursday and Iceland on Monday but Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton says his side must have a more clinical edge after drawing 0-0 with Ballinamallard on Saturday.

"That wee bit of get up and go in front of goal seems to be what is missing at the moment," said Hamilton, whose team travel to Dungannon Swifts on Friday.

"We are showing fear and are afraid to miss rather than being confident in front of goal and turning draws into wins.

"We are third in the league at the moment and want to make sure we finish there so hopefully we can turn it around on Friday night."

Fourth-placed Linfield travel to Ferney Park to face basement club Ballinamallard United, with Cliftonville aiming to recover from their defeat by Ballymena United when they take on Ards at Solitude.

Linfield will be without captain Jamie Mulgrew, who suffered a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Glentoran at Windsor Park.

Battle for top six

Glentoran are four points ahead of Ballymena in the battle to secure the final top six place ahead of the league split so Friday's game at the Oval is a crucial one for both clubs.

"Glentoran are on a fine run of form since Ronnie McFall came in, but to go to the Oval still with the opportunity of finishing in the top six is pleasing.

"They have the advantage at home but I'll ask the boys to give their best and see where it takes us," said Ballymena boss David Jeffrey.

The Glens have won two and drawn two of their four Premiership outings since McFall took the reins and assistant manager Kieran Harding says the players "have been outstanding".

"They have responded to us brilliantly and the results are there to show that," said Harding.