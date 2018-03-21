Caf Champions League groups are ready after draw in Cairo

From the section

16 teams are fighting to win this Confederation of African Fooball's Champions League trophy

Holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco have pulled debutants AS Port of Togo in the Confederation of African Football's Champions League draws.

They are in Group C with 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Horoya of Guinea.

Record winners Al Ahly of Egypt are in Group A alongside Esperance of Tunisia.

This group also includes debutants Uganda's Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) and Botswana's Township Rollers.

Congolese giants TP Mazembe are in Group B with former winners Algeria's Entente Setif.

Mouloudia Alger of Algeria, Difaa El Jadidi of Morocco are also in this same group.

In Group D, Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia will face Angola's Primeiro de Agosto, Zesco United of Zambia, as well as newcomers Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland.

The group phases will kick off on the weekend of 6-8 May.

Champions League groups:

Group A: Al Ahly (Egypt), Township Rollers (Botswana), KCCA (Uganda), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

GROUP B: TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Mouloudia Alger (Algeria), Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco), Entente Setif (Algeria)

Group C: AS Port of Togo (Togo), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Horoya (Guinea)

Group D: Zesco United (Zambia), Primeiro de Agosto (Angola), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Caf also held draws for the Confederation Cup play-offs.

Zanaco (Zambia) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco), AS Vita Club (DR Congo) v CS la Mancha (Congo), Saint George (Ethiopia) v Cara Brazzaville (Congo), Al Hilal (Sudan) v Akwa Utd (Nigeria), Gor Mahia (Kenya) v SuperSport Utd (South Africa), UD Songo (Mozambique) v Al Hilal Obied (Sudan), Plateau Utd (Nigeria) v USM Alger (Algeria), Wits (South Africa) v Enyimba (Nigeria), Aduana Stars (Ghana) v Fosa Juniors (Madagascar), Young Africans (Tanzania) v Welayta Dicha (Ethiopia), Generation Foot (Senegal) v Renaissance Berkane (Morocco), Mounana (Gabon) v Al Masry (Egypt), ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) v CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Williamsville (Ivory Coast) v Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea), Mountain of Fire and Miracles (Nigeria) v Djoliba (Mali), Rayon Sports (Rwanda) v Costa do Sol (Mozambique)