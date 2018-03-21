Top African clubs await Champions League draw

Holders Wydad Casablanca seen celebrating after they defeated Al Ahly of Egypt in the 2017 African Champions League

Holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and record winners Al Ahly from Egypt are among the top seeds for Wednesday's African Champions League draw.

Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia and Congolese giants TP Mazembe head up the other two groups.

The four clubs will be placed in Pot 1 at the draw in Cairo, which starts at 1700 GMT.

2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa are in the second tier.

The other teams in the same pot are former Champions League winners Esperance of Tunisia and Algeria's Entente Setif.

Zesco United of Zambia make up the fourth team in pot 2.

Newcomers Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland have been placed in Pot 3, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF ) giving them credit for reaching the group phase of last year's Confederation Cup.

Other teams in the same pot include debutants Uganda's Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), Horoya of Guinea and Mouloudia Alger of Algeria.

Togolese side AS Port Togo, Botswana's Township Rollers and Difaa El Jadidi of Morocco and Angola's Primiero Agosto are in the last pot.

One team from each pot will constitute a group. There are four groups of four for the group phase, which kicks off on the weekend of 6-8 May.

The African Champions League final is in November.

Champions League pots:

Pot 1: TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo), Al Ahly (Egypt), Etoile Sahel (Tunisia), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Pot 2: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Zesco United (Zambia), Esperance (Tunisia), Entente Setif (Algeria)

Pot 3: Mouloudia Alger (Algeria), KCCA (Uganda), Horoya (Guinea), Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Pot 4: Primiero Agosto (Angola), Township Rollers (Botswana), Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco), AS Port (Togo)