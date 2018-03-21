BBC Sport - World Cup: England players will seek FA advice on Russia, says Burnley's Nick Pope
We'll seek safety advice from FA - Pope
- From the section England
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope says the England players will seek the advice of the FA regarding their safety at the World Cup in Russia.
