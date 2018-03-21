Ade Azeez: Dover Athletic extend Cambridge striker's loan until the end of the season

Ade Azeez hasn't scored since netting for Partick Thistle on 5 April 2017

Dover Athletic have extended Cambridge United striker Ade Azeez's loan until the end of the season.

Azeez has made four appearances for Dover since joining the National League side for a month on 23 February.

The 24-year-old made 16 appearances for Cambridge in all competitions following a move from Partick Thistle in July.

Dover are seventh in the National League, two points off Boreham Wood in the automatic promotion places, with eight games remaining.