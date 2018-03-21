Scotland Women: Kim Little returns to the squad after knee injury

Arsenal striker Kim Little is Scotland's top scorer with 48 goals in 121 appearances

Arsenal playmaker Kim Little has returned to the Scotland women's squad after recovering from the cruciate ligament injury that kept her out of the Euro 2017 finals.

The 27-year-old has been selected for the World Cup qualifying matches against Switzerland and Poland.

Little, who has netted 48 goals in 121 appearances, has not played for Scotland since March 2017.

"She's such an impressive player," said head coach Shelley Kerr.

"It'll be great to have Kim Little back in the squad."

Little made her international debut at 16 and and she was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2016.

The knee injury sustained in May meant that Scotland went into their first major tournament without a key player.

"She hasn't had a lot of games so we have to be mindful of that but having her back is a huge boost," added Kerr.

"What I would say is that it's very much a team game and I'm very pleased with the strength of the squad."

Scotland have won their opening two games in the group, beating Belarus 2-1 and Albania 5-0. They travel to face Switzerland, the Group B leaders who have played two games more than Kerr's side, on 5 April before hosting Poland at the Paisley 2021 Stadium on 10 April.

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has guided the team to two wins from two World Cup qualifying games

After winning their first caps in the recent friendly double header against New Zealand, Abbi Grant and Zoe Ness remain in the squad.

Also included are Rachel Corsie and Christie Murray, who just signed for Utah Royals and Glasgow City respectively.

"We are really excited about the two upcoming matches matches," Kerr said.

"Switzerland will be a big test for us as a squad before we come back to Paisley for the game against Poland.

"There was a great atmosphere at the Albania game in October and we're hoping for more of the same this time around too."

Scotland Women squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Bristol City), Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City WFC), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Kirsty Smith (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Joanne Love (Glasgow City), Caroline Weir (Liverpool)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengård), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Abbi Grant (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Glasgow City), Zoe Ness (Durham Women), Jane Ross (Manchester City)