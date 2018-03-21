Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock players 'desperate' for manager to stay - Jordan Jones

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones says manager Steve Clarke has been "vital" for his form this season

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones says the players are "desperate" for manager Steve Clarke to stay at the club.

Clarke succeeded Lee McCulloch last October when Kilmarnock were 12th, and has secured a top-six finish.

That led to speculation about Scotland - before Alex McLeish was appointed - and bigger clubs coveting Clarke, but Jones does not want him to leave.

"He's been vital for me personally and for the team," the Northern Ireland international said.

"He's been fantastic for all the lads and fantastic for the club as a whole."

Jones says Clarke and his assistant, Alex Dyer, have had such a positive impact on the players that even those who are left out of the starting line-up contribute to the team's progress.

Under Clarke, Kilmarnock have beaten Celtic at Rugby Park and drawn at Celtic Park, and beaten Rangers home and away while also drawing at Ibrox in what was Clarke's first game in charge.

"It's not just results, we have been getting performances as well, especially against all the big teams," Jones said.

"It is testament to what he has done and what he has brought to the squad, not just him but his assistant Alex Dyer as well has been fantastic for the lads. It is a really positive time to be at Kilmarnock right now.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock

"We are really structured. Everyone knows their job. If you go into any dressing room, not every player is going to be happy, the players who aren't playing aren't going to be happy.

"[But] the way it is at the moment, even the lads who aren't playing are training as hard as possible to get the lads who are in the team out of the team. That makes a real difference.

"If you look at the substitutions the manager makes, he reads the game perfectly and they always seem to work, which shows you how good a manager he is."

Jones has been rewarded for his impressive form this season - four goals and seven assists - with a place in the Northern Ireland squad.

Jones featured for Northern Ireland against Switzerland in the World Cup play-offs

His international manager, Michael O'Neill, believes the winger can become a fans' favourite due to his playing style, and Jones wants to make an impression when Northern Ireland host South Korea in Belfast on Saturday, 24 March.

"It is a really big compliment and you have to make sure you don't get too excited about those compliments and go out and prove him right," Jones said of O'Neill's remarks.

"We spoke the other week about my performances with Kilmarnock and he has been really impressed. Now I want to try and get some minutes."