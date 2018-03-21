BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Man Utd boss knows how to handle players, says Ashley Young
Mourinho knows how to handle players - Young
England international Ashley Young says Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a proven winner and knows how to "handle players".
Young was named in the England squad ahead of Old Trafford team-mate Luke Shaw after impressing in recent United games, including the 2-1 victory over Liverpool this month, which England boss Gareth Southgate attended.
