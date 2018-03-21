Martin Allen: Barnet manager believes in 'mission impossible' to achieve survival

Martin Allen has previously saved Brentford, Notts County and Barnet from relegation having arrived with the clubs in the drop zone

Barnet manager Martin Allen believes he can achieve "mission impossible" and keep the club in League Two.

The Bees are seven points adrift at the bottom of the table with eight matches remaining.

Allen, who joined the club for a fifth spell on Monday, confirmed he has signed an eight-week contract to turn the club's fortunes around.

"One win can change it and we've got to hope for something special to happen," he told BBC Radio London.

"Then, from such a low position, you get self-belief, the crowd starts to believe and it can change."

Barnet have won just two of their past 16 league matches and Allen is their fourth manager of the season following Rossi Eames, Mark McGhee and Graham Westley.

The 52-year-old, who has reduced his squad to 20 players and appointed Adrian Whitbread as his assistant, has previously taken charge of 189 games at the club and won promotion to League Two with the Bees in 2015.

"I am so proud of being the manager that helped get the club into the Football League, so my sole aim is keeping them there," he said.

"I don't think anyone believes we can stay up, apart from me. We're so many points behind that it looks like mission impossible, but people have always called me a little bit mad so let's see what happens."

Barnet travel to second-placed Luton Town on Saturday before games against Crewe, Stevenage and Forest Green.