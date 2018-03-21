BBC Sport - Norwich City's Jamal Lewis: I want to show what I can do for Northern Ireland

Norwich City prospect Jamal Lewis hopes to get the chance to make his Northern Ireland debut in Saturday's friendly against South Korea.

The full-back made headlines in January when he scored for the Canaries in an FA Cup replay away to Chelsea.

