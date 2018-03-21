Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Kilmarnock, Steve Clarke, Scotland, McLeish, McTominay

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock powerbroker Billy Bowie has warned Rangers to forget about snapping up Steve Clarke in the summer. (Daily Record)

Hampden could be half empty for Alex McLeish's return as Scotland boss on Friday night against World Cup-bound Costa Rica. (Scottish Sun)

Steve Clarke's achievement in lifting Kilmarnock up to fifth place may make him a Rangers target

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay admits he will be fulfilling a childhood dream when he makes his senior Scotland debut. (Various)

Scotland newcomer Oli McBurnie has revealed it's his ambition to one day play for Rangers. (Various)

Grant Hanley has revealed how new boss Alex McLeish has fired Scotland's players up for a brighter tomorrow - by showing them a video montage of all their greatest yesterdays. (Daily Record)

Walter Smith has claimed the Scotland manager's post is the only job that could have tempted him out of retirement. (Scotsman)

Derek McInnes reckons Kenny McLean is playing the best football of his career and wishes he could have him at Aberdeen for longer. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Scott McTominay has opened up on the "simple" decision to commit to Scotland and insists there was never any doubt over his international allegiance. (Various)

Scott McTominay trained with the Scotland squad ahead of a possible debut on Friday

Andrew Robertson is relishing his battles with Kieran Tierney for the Scotland armband and a starting berth at left-back. (Herald)

Winger Jordan Jones has revealed all the Kilmarnock players are desperate for manager Steve Clarke to stay put at Rugby Park. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Christie Elliott says it is time for the Partick Thistle players to repay the faith shown in them by manager Alan Archibald by clawing the club clear of the relegation zone. (Herald, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland cyclist Mark Stewart is set to ditch his road career, at least for the time being, in order to pursue his dream of becoming a world champion on the track. (Scotsman, newspaper edition)