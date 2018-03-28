Women's Super League 1
Bristol City Women0B'ham City Ladies2

Bristol City Women 0-2 Birmingham City Ladies

Ellen White
Ellen White has scored 26 goals in 71 senior England appearances

Birmingham City moved up to fourth in Women's Super League One with their fifth win in six league games as they overcame hosts Bristol City.

England striker Ellen White netted both of the Blues' goals to help them move within a point of third-placed Arsenal.

White slotted in from close range early on, before turning in a second-half rebound after Rachel Williams hit the woodwork from Paige Williams' cross.

The defeat was ninth-placed Bristol City's fifth in a row in the league.

Birmingham City captain Kerys Harrop: "What pleases me as a defender is that we are keeping good clean sheets as well.

"The girls have given it their all, all over the pitch and it really comes down to hard work and a desire to win.

"We created a lot of chances in the first half and dominated the game. We killed off their tempo a little bit and then got the second goal, which was really pleasing."

Bristol City boss Willie Kirk said: "We had not played [a match] for the past five weeks and now we have another three weeks to wait for our next game at home to Liverpool on April 18. In some ways, this was like a standalone game.

"I thought that lack of action showed in our first-half performance, although there was more intensity about our play in the second half and we made Birmingham look uncomfortable at times.

"We were hoping the fact Birmingham had a game last Sunday might have taken a little bit out of their legs, but in fact it seemed to have the opposite effect because they started a lot sharper than we did."

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

  • 22Baggaley
  • 12Allen
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 21TurnerSubstituted forDykesat 57'minutes
  • 4Matthews
  • 8HumphreySubstituted forWilsonat 77'minutes
  • 20BiesmansBooked at 34mins
  • 7Arthur
  • 9Daniels
  • 29FarrowSubstituted forEstcourtat 70'minutes
  • 11HempBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 2Dykes
  • 3Brown
  • 13Watson
  • 16Estcourt
  • 17Woodham
  • 18Wilson
  • 19Wilson

B'ham City Ladies

  • 30Berger
  • 4Carter
  • 25Mannion
  • 6Harrop
  • 2WilliamsBooked at 23mins
  • 8Mayling
  • 26Ladd
  • 15Wellings
  • 17WilliamsSubstituted forStringerat 87'minutes
  • 14FollisSubstituted forQuinnat 81'minutes
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 7Ayisi
  • 12Stringer
  • 13Ewers
  • 19Westwood
  • 20Cusack
  • 27Quinn
  • 29Hampton
Referee:
Stacey Pearson
Attendance:
498

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol City WomenAway TeamB'ham City Ladies
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.

Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City WFC).

Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC).

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Poppy Wilson (Bristol City WFC).

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Rachel Williams.

Booking

Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Ann-Katrin Berger (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC).

Attempt saved. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julie Biesmans.

Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

Attempt saved. Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City WFC) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jasmine Matthews with a headed pass.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Lucy Quinn replaces Emma Follis because of an injury.

Delay in match Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.

Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Paige Williams.

Attempt missed. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rachel Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Poppy Wilson replaces Carla Humphrey.

Attempt saved. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

Foul by Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies).

Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).

Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danique Kerkdijk.

Attempt saved. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Wellings.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Charlie Estcourt replaces Millie Farrow.

Attempt saved. Millie Farrow (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Paige Williams with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerys Harrop.

Attempt saved. Millie Farrow (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Flo Allen.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Loren Dykes replaces Millie Turner because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) because of an injury.

Offside, Birmingham City Ladies. Emma Follis tries a through ball, but Ellen White is caught offside.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies128403382528
2Man City Women1182133112226
3Arsenal Women1062221111020
4B'ham City Ladies126152015519
5Liverpool Ladies116052017318
6Reading Women1144324141016
7Sunderland Ladies114161126-1513
8Everton Ladies113171416-210
9Bristol City Women11218529-247
10Yeovil Town Ladies100010034-340
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired