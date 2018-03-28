Match ends, Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2.
Bristol City Women 0-2 Birmingham City Ladies
-
Birmingham City moved up to fourth in Women's Super League One with their fifth win in six league games as they overcame hosts Bristol City.
England striker Ellen White netted both of the Blues' goals to help them move within a point of third-placed Arsenal.
White slotted in from close range early on, before turning in a second-half rebound after Rachel Williams hit the woodwork from Paige Williams' cross.
The defeat was ninth-placed Bristol City's fifth in a row in the league.
Birmingham City captain Kerys Harrop: "What pleases me as a defender is that we are keeping good clean sheets as well.
"The girls have given it their all, all over the pitch and it really comes down to hard work and a desire to win.
"We created a lot of chances in the first half and dominated the game. We killed off their tempo a little bit and then got the second goal, which was really pleasing."
Bristol City boss Willie Kirk said: "We had not played [a match] for the past five weeks and now we have another three weeks to wait for our next game at home to Liverpool on April 18. In some ways, this was like a standalone game.
"I thought that lack of action showed in our first-half performance, although there was more intensity about our play in the second half and we made Birmingham look uncomfortable at times.
"We were hoping the fact Birmingham had a game last Sunday might have taken a little bit out of their legs, but in fact it seemed to have the opposite effect because they started a lot sharper than we did."
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
- 22Baggaley
- 12Allen
- 6Kerkdijk
- 21TurnerSubstituted forDykesat 57'minutes
- 4Matthews
- 8HumphreySubstituted forWilsonat 77'minutes
- 20BiesmansBooked at 34mins
- 7Arthur
- 9Daniels
- 29FarrowSubstituted forEstcourtat 70'minutes
- 11HempBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 2Dykes
- 3Brown
- 13Watson
- 16Estcourt
- 17Woodham
- 18Wilson
- 19Wilson
B'ham City Ladies
- 30Berger
- 4Carter
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 2WilliamsBooked at 23mins
- 8Mayling
- 26Ladd
- 15Wellings
- 17WilliamsSubstituted forStringerat 87'minutes
- 14FollisSubstituted forQuinnat 81'minutes
- 9White
Substitutes
- 7Ayisi
- 12Stringer
- 13Ewers
- 19Westwood
- 20Cusack
- 27Quinn
- 29Hampton
- Referee:
- Stacey Pearson
- Attendance:
- 498
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.
Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City WFC).
Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC).
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Poppy Wilson (Bristol City WFC).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Rachel Williams.
Booking
Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Ann-Katrin Berger (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC).
Attempt saved. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julie Biesmans.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.
Attempt saved. Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City WFC) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jasmine Matthews with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Lucy Quinn replaces Emma Follis because of an injury.
Delay in match Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Paige Williams.
Attempt missed. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rachel Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Poppy Wilson replaces Carla Humphrey.
Attempt saved. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Foul by Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies).
Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).
Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danique Kerkdijk.
Attempt saved. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Wellings.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Charlie Estcourt replaces Millie Farrow.
Attempt saved. Millie Farrow (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Paige Williams with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerys Harrop.
Attempt saved. Millie Farrow (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Flo Allen.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Loren Dykes replaces Millie Turner because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) because of an injury.
Offside, Birmingham City Ladies. Emma Follis tries a through ball, but Ellen White is caught offside.