Bristol City Women 0-2 Birmingham City Ladies

Ellen White has scored 26 goals in 71 senior England appearances

Birmingham City moved up to fourth in Women's Super League One with their fifth win in six league games as they overcame hosts Bristol City.

England striker Ellen White netted both of the Blues' goals to help them move within a point of third-placed Arsenal.

White slotted in from close range early on, before turning in a second-half rebound after Rachel Williams hit the woodwork from Paige Williams' cross.

The defeat was ninth-placed Bristol City's fifth in a row in the league.

Birmingham City captain Kerys Harrop: "What pleases me as a defender is that we are keeping good clean sheets as well.

"The girls have given it their all, all over the pitch and it really comes down to hard work and a desire to win.

"We created a lot of chances in the first half and dominated the game. We killed off their tempo a little bit and then got the second goal, which was really pleasing."

Bristol City boss Willie Kirk said: "We had not played [a match] for the past five weeks and now we have another three weeks to wait for our next game at home to Liverpool on April 18. In some ways, this was like a standalone game.

"I thought that lack of action showed in our first-half performance, although there was more intensity about our play in the second half and we made Birmingham look uncomfortable at times.

"We were hoping the fact Birmingham had a game last Sunday might have taken a little bit out of their legs, but in fact it seemed to have the opposite effect because they started a lot sharper than we did."