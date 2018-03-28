Match ends, Reading FC Women 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Reading Women 3-0 Yeovil Town Ladies
Reading's fourth victory of the Women's Super League One season condemned struggling bottom-side Yeovil Town to a 10th loss from 10 league games.
Brooke Chaplen's penalty was saved by Yeovil's Megan Walsh, but Remi Allen's deflected effort put the Royals 1-0 up.
After half-time, Lauren Bruton's lob and Kirsty Linnett's header sealed it.
The result saw the Lady Glovers' search for their first league goal of the season continue and left them seven points below ninth-placed Bristol City.
The visitors' best effort came in the early stages, when they were unfortunate not to take the lead as Nicola Cousins' long-range strike struck the crossbar.
Reading's Remi Allen: "That was a very pleasing performance. The main aim was to always get the three points, but we've also kept a clean sheet which is always pleasing.
"We all played well and it was a good team performance. The momentum and the confidence is there now particularly after a good result against Chelsea earlier in the week.
"Our set-plays were really good. We always work hard on them in the week and today we mixed it up and tried to different things, and the third goal came from that so that's really pleasing."
Yeovil Town goalkeeper Megan Walsh: "In the first half we gave a good account of ourselves and were defending well but there's been some sloppy errors and that's what it comes down to at the end of the day.
"It's really disappointing, we had a game plan but there's been some individual errors and it's cost us.
"I'm pleased with the penalty save and a few others I made but it's a team performance and the only thing that really matters is the result, so we are disappointed with that.
"We have to look at the positives and try and keep our confidence and morale up. We are getting better, our performances are getting better."
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 20HardingSubstituted forGaineat 83'minutes
- 4Williams
- 18Moore
- 8AllenSubstituted forFletcherat 80'minutes
- 15Green
- 19Chaplen
- 10BrutonSubstituted forLinnettat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Furness
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 21Moloney
- 37Gaine
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 14Miles
- 16Jackson
- 6GreenSubstituted forBurridgeat 45'minutes
- 2Evans
- 18Pusey
- 27Evans
- 8Jones
- 5CousinsBooked at 49mins
- 28Aldridge
- 9HeathersonSubstituted forBuxtonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Burridge
- 7Sawyer
- 13Howard
- 15Hignett
- 17Buxton
- 19Gauvain
- Referee:
- Dean Hulme
- Attendance:
- 197
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home32
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home16
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
