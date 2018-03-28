Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies19:00Everton Ladies
Venue: Mariners Park

Sunderland Ladies v Everton Ladies

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies128403382528
2Man City Women1182133112226
3Arsenal Women1062221111020
4Liverpool Ladies116052017318
5B'ham City Ladies115151815316
6Reading Women103432114713
7Sunderland Ladies104061025-1512
8Everton Ladies103071315-29
9Bristol City Women10217527-227
10Yeovil Town Ladies9009031-310
