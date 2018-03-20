Scottish League One and Two: Ayr move clear, Cowdenbeath stun Stenhousemuir

Ayr United moved six points clear at the top of Scottish League One after beating Albion Rovers 3-2.

Elsewhere in the division, Airdrieonians and Alloa Athletic drew 2-2.

In League Two, Stirling Albion and Clyde won but fellow promotion hopefuls Stenhousemuir lost 2-1 at home to bottom side Cowdenbeath.

Clyde were 3-0 winners away to Edinburgh City while Stirling won 2-0 at Elgin City.

Ayr moved into a two-goal lead at Cliftonhill through efforts by Craig Moore and Jamie Adams.

Kane Hester's strike reduced the hosts' deficit before half-time and Alan Trouten levelled matters from close range in the second period.

However, Lawrence Shankland's low shot ensured Ian McCall's side increased their lead over Raith Rovers, who have a game in hand.

In Airdrie, Darryl Duffy and Daniel Higgins fired home to give the Diamonds a two-goal lead.

Garry Fleming's penalty in first-half stoppage time following a foul by Higgins on Ross Stewart gave Alloa hope and Jordan Kirkpatrick struck a decisive leveller for the Wasps midway through the second half.

Alloa, just inside the play-off zone, are eight points in front of East Fife, who have a game in hand.

At Ochilview, Cowden were two goals up within half an hour as Blair Malcolm and Robbie Buchanan struck.

After the break Jamie Longworth headed one back for Stenny, who occupy the final play-off berth but have slipped eight points behind Stirling and remain four ahead of Elgin.

Cowdenbeath trail Berwick Rangers by nine points, but have played a game more.

Both of Stirling's goals at Borough Briggs came in the second half with Lee Hamilton and Willie Robertson firing home.

Kevin Nicoll nodded Clyde's opener in Edinburgh and Jack Boyle's shot quickly doubled the visitors' advantage.

David Goodwillie struck the Bully Wee's third early in the second period before Nicoll was sent off for picking up a second booking.

Clyde are now a point behind fifth-placed Elgin.