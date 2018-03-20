England: Ryan Bertrand withdraws from squad with back injury

From the section

Bertrand had started England's past two games, friendlies against Brazil and Germany in November

Defender Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming friendlies with Italy and the Netherlands with a back injury.

The withdrawal is a precautionary measure and Bertrand will return to his club Southampton for assessment.

The left-back has 19 England caps and started five of Gareth Southgate's side's past six World Cup qualifiers.

England play the Netherlands on Friday, 23 March and Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, 27 March.

Bertrand's withdrawal leaves Tottenham's Danny Rose and Manchester United's Ashley Young as the two left-backs in England's squad.