England: Ryan Bertrand withdraws from squad with back injury

Ryan Bertrand
Bertrand had started England's past two games, friendlies against Brazil and Germany in November

Defender Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming friendlies with Italy and the Netherlands with a back injury.

The withdrawal is a precautionary measure and Bertrand will return to his club Southampton for assessment.

The left-back has 19 England caps and started five of Gareth Southgate's side's past six World Cup qualifiers.

England play the Netherlands on Friday, 23 March and Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, 27 March.

Bertrand's withdrawal leaves Tottenham's Danny Rose and Manchester United's Ashley Young as the two left-backs in England's squad.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired