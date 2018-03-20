Rangers: Making long-term call on manager's position would help, says Smith

Walter Smith says there is "a little bit of patience required from everyone" at Rangers

Former Rangers boss Walter Smith says a long-term decision about the manager's position at Ibrox would help the club.

Graeme Murty, after taking charge on an interim basis for a second time last year, was given the job until the end of the season.

Losses to Celtic and Kilmarnock have taken Rangers' tally of league defeats to nine - seven on Murty's watch.

"I think it is an important factor for everyone at the club, Graeme Murty as well," said Smith, 70.

"The lad has been sitting in the job now for quite a while and you've got that in the back of your head that results one week [means] you can be the manager of Rangers, and everyone says that is a great thing for him, the next they are saying he is not the man for the job.

"So it is not an easy circumstance for him either. He has handled it well.

Murty has won 19 of his 30 games as Rangers manager over two spells, losing nine and drawing with Celtic twice

"There is no doubt that one of the major things that will help is the settling down of the managerial situation and the next thing is the rise in the level of player that comes into the club, and that is still required.

"If that can happen, they can get back to a circumstance where, first of all they challenge Celtic and then hopefully, if they can go on from there, get back into a winning position on a more regular basis."

Rangers, who will meet Premiership leaders Celtic in next month's Scottish Cup semi-final, are second in the league but Aberdeen could move above them by winning their game in hand.

Having had two spells as Rangers manager, Smith also served as chairman for a brief period during the club's spell in Scotland's lower leagues and believes fans have to be realistic about future aspirations.

"I don't think anyone is going to come with a massive influx of cash to help the team, like at Manchester City or others," he added.

"So a little bit of patience required from everyone, but a steady improvement has to be shown.

"At some stage they have got to find a way to find a level of investment that will help."