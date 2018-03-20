BBC Sport - Colchester United educating teenage students about the danger of knives
The football club delivering knife crime workshops
Colchester
BBC Look East attends a knife crime workshop held by Colchester United, aimed at helping school children steer clear of trouble.
Elsewhere in the region on the EFL's Day of Action, MK Dons held a multi-Sport disability session while Luton Town held a football festival for children with learning difficulties and disabilities.
