BBC Sport - Derby County: Petrov and Horsfield help get cancer sufferers active
Rams help get cancer sufferers active
- From the section Derby
BBC East Midlands Today head to Pride Park where cancer survivors and ex-footballers Stylian Petrov and Geoff Horsfield help Derby County with their Active Recovery programme.
