Portsmouth: Kenny Jackett accepts Drew Talbot training criticism

Drew Talbot has made five appearances since rejoining Chesterfield in January

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has accepted criticism levelled at him by former defender Drew Talbot.

Talbot left Pompey by mutual consent to rejoin Chesterfield in January and said Jackett's training was too heavily focused on tactics and set pieces.

The 31-year-old revealed fitness was left up to individual players.

"It becomes a chicken and egg situation in some ways, because if you have to change the team then you do need to reorganise," Jackett told BBC Sport.

Talbot made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Pompey during an unsettled 18-month spell after joining from Chesterfield on a free transfer.

"There was no hidden agenda, it just didn't work out," he told the Derbyshire Telegraph.

"I'm not saying it was easy, but they (Portsmouth) were hell-bent on tactics and games, the gym and fitness side of it was your own thing.

"Here (Chesterfield) it's pushed on you a little bit, which I think is good. Footballers have it a little bit easy sometimes and you can just go home and do nothing."

Jackett, who took charge at Portsmouth last summer after former Spireites' manager Paul Cook moved to Wigan, defended his balance and focus in training sessions.

"I understand and accept the criticism," he told BBC Radio Solent. "There's been a lot that's needed sorting out.

"You do need to be able to let the players train and for them to be diligent enough individually to work away at being fit and prepared, in a good frame of mind for the weekend is important."