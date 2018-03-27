BBC Sport - World Cup Moments: The best World Cup goal you may not have seen

The best World Cup goal you may not have seen

Watch an iconic World Cup moment as Saudi Arabia's Saeed Al-Owairan beats everyone in his path to score an outstanding goal from his own half during their group game against Belgium in 1994.

The two teams meet again in a friendly on Tuesday (19:45 BST).

