BBC Sport - World Cup Moments: The best World Cup goal you may not have seen
The best World Cup goal you may not have seen
- From the section Football
Watch an iconic World Cup moment as Saudi Arabia's Saeed Al-Owairan beats everyone in his path to score an outstanding goal from his own half during their group game against Belgium in 1994.
The two teams meet again in a friendly on Tuesday (19:45 BST).
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired