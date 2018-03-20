Drew Spence: Chelsea Ladies midfielder signs new deal to 2020

After earning 12 youth international caps, Drew Spence made her senior England debut in 2015

Women's Champions League quarter-final: Montpellier v Chelsea First leg: Wednesday, 21 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: La Mosson, Montpellier Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Chelsea midfielder Drew Spence has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League One leaders until 2020.

The 25-year-old is part of the Blues side that has reached the Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

Her first-leg goal helped Chelsea knock out German side Bayern Munich in the last 32, before they overcame Swedish outfit Rosengard in the last 16.

French club Montpellier host Chelsea in Wednesday's first leg of their quarter-final, before 28 March's return leg.

The London side are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Manchester City - second in WSL 1, one point behind Chelsea - are also in quarter-final first-leg action on Wednesday, at home to Swedish side Linkoping (19:00 GMT).

