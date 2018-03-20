BBC Sport - Jean Meneses commits blatant dive in in Chile Primera Division game.
Have you ever seen a more blatant dive than this?
Football
Universidad de Concepcion forward Jean Meneses pulls off a blatant dive in the Chilean Primera Division to win his side a late penalty in a 2-1 victory over Colo Colo.
