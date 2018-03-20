BBC Sport - Jean Meneses commits blatant dive in in Chile Primera Division game.

Have you ever seen a more blatant dive than this?

Universidad de Concepcion forward Jean Meneses pulls off a blatant dive in the Chilean Primera Division to win his side a late penalty in a 2-1 victory over Colo Colo.

WATCH MORE: Kipre red-carded for tussle with Brown

Top videos

Video

Have you ever seen a more blatant dive than this?

Video

Dear F1: Please, please, PLEASE be more unpredictable

Video

Watch 'unbelievable' 102-shot badminton rally

Video

Quarter-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Wigan fans go hunting for another giant-killing

Video

Sport Relief 2018: Murray's rude awakening

  • From the section Sport
Video

Watch: Some nifty footwork in the crowd

Video

Gareth Bale: Wales star arrives for China Cup

Video

Football DIY - Players fix broken net in A-League game

Audio

Joshua v Parker: a harder fight than we expect?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

LeBron's 'tomahawk slam' leads NBA plays of the week

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired