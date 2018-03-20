Nicky Law: Bradford City midfielder still has play-off hopes

Bradford have not won a game in any competition since 1 January

Bradford midfielder Nicky Law says the Bantams still have a chance to make the play-offs despite failing to win any of their past 10 League One games.

City's 2-0 defeat by Doncaster on Monday was their third in four matches under new manager Simon Grayson.

But they remain only seven points outside the top six, with a game in hand on sixth-placed Plymouth.

"There's no doubt our confidence is as low as it has been in my 18, 19 months here," Law, 29, told BBC Radio Leeds.

"For us, it's huge that we get a first goal in a game and hopefully our luck will turn.

"Amazingly, we still have a huge chance to do something this year and second half it wasn't good enough.

"I think we need to look at ourselves and show a bit more desire and a bit more fight because there is still a lot to play for, probably not deservedly, but it's still there."

Bradford are next in action on Saturday with a home game against Gillingham, the team immediately below them in the table on goal difference only.