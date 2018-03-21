England: Who would you pick to start at the World Cup?
-
The World Cup begins in less than three months.
Time is running out for England boss Gareth Southgate to finalise his starting XI, and he has plenty to ponder.
Who plays in goal? What partnership does he go for in the centre of defence? Who provides the craft in midfield? It's definitely not easy.
Pick what you think is England's strongest XI and share it with your friends.
My England starting XI
