BBC Sport - Gareth Bale: Star Wales forward arrives for China Cup

Gareth Bale: Wales star arrives for China Cup

  • From the section Wales

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is greeted by the media and autograph hunters as he joins the Wales squad for the China Cup.

With Ryan Giggs in charge for his first game, Wales face the hosts on Thursday, 22 March in Nanning before taking on either Uruguay or Czech Republic on Monday, 26 March at the same venue.

Bale trained with the squad four hours after landing in China.

Giggs has promised to give young players chances while having said Bale will play a full part in the four-team tournament.

Watch and listen to Wales' games at the China Cup on BBC One Wales and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Gareth Bale: Wales star arrives for China Cup

  • From the section Wales
Video

Dear F1: Please, please, PLEASE be more unpredictable

Video

Quarter-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Wigan fans go hunting for another giant-killing

Video

Sport Relief 2018: Murray's rude awakening

  • From the section Sport
Video

Watch: Some nifty footwork in the crowd

Video

Watch 'unbelievable' 102-shot badminton rally

Video

Football DIY - Players fix broken net in A-League game

Audio

Joshua v Parker: a harder fight than we expect?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

LeBron's 'tomahawk slam' leads NBA plays of the week

Video

Highlights: Leicester 1-2 Chelsea (aet)

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired