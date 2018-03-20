Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock Motherwell, Joey Barton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Alex Rae has warned Dave King and the Rangers board it would be a dereliction of duty if Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke is not on their radar as the next permanent boss at Ibrox. (Various)

Steve Clarke enjoyed a notable win at Rangers on Saturday - could he replace Graeme Murty at Ibrox?

Former referee Charlie Richmond claims whistlers don't care about making bad decisions because the SFA's cushy old pals' act has made them untouchable. Furious Motherwell chiefs blasted ref Craig Thomson for harshly sending off Cedric Kipre on Sunday after reacting to a shove by Celtic captain Scott Brown. (Daily Record)

Rangers failure Joey Barton has reignited his war of words with Scott Brown by accusing the Celtic skipper of cheating. (Various)

Peter Grant has welcomed moves to prise goalkeeper Angus Gunn from England as Alex McLeish prepares another raid south of the Border. (Scotsman)

Motherwell want answers from SFA referee supremo John Fleming over Craig Thomson, who has sent off five of their players this season. (Scottish Sun)

Angus Gunn played for England Under-21s against Scotland recently - could he switch allegiance and join Oli McBurnie in Alex Mcleish's squad?

Alex McLeish has told his Scotland players they have the opportunity to write their names into the history books by qualifying for the finals of a major tournament for the first time since France '98. (Herald)

Derek McInnes insists he hasn't abandoned plans to eventually leave Aberdeen for a bigger club despite rejecting lucrative offers to take charge of Sunderland and Rangers. (Scotsman)

Hibs midfielder John McGinn has been hit with a two-match ban after picking up his 12th yellow card of the season. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)

Hearts defender John Souttar isn't disappointed over his Scotland snub because he believes his time will come. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Scotland women's captain Rachel Corsie has signed for United States club Utah Royals after previously spending three seasons with Seattle Reign. (Herald)

Rodney Wallace reckons spy-in-the-camp Cristian Gamboa will help Costa Rica down Scotland at Hampden. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's Stuart McInally is on the path to becoming a world-class hooker after his sparkling showing in this season's Six Nations, believes former Scotland prop Peter Wright. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition).

John Higgins believes his Welsh Open win can set him up for back-to-back ranking titles. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)