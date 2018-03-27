Hartlepool United 2-1 Bromley

National League
Michael Woods hit a 64th-minute winner to help Hartlepool United ease five points clear of National League trouble by beating Bromley.

Teenager Josh Hawkes put Pools ahead after just 10 minutes on his first start, only for Josh Rees to level in first-half injury time.

But Woods' first goal in eight games helped Pools record back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

Play-off hopefuls Bromley remain 10th, nine points adrift of seventh spot.

Hawkes, 19, marked his full debut by opening the scoring on 10 minutes when his deflected strike looped over visiting goalkeeper David Gregory.

Bromley levelled in first-half stoppage time when Rees turned the ball in from a corner.

But, in front of a gate of 3,041, the rejuvenated hosts took all three points when Devante Rodney's knockdown fell for midfielder Woods to slot in his ninth goal of the campaign.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 24NewtonBooked at 45mins
  • 3Adams
  • 4Featherstone
  • 2Magnay
  • 15HawkesSubstituted forMunnsat 90'minutes
  • 23Laing
  • 18Hawkins
  • 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 46'minutes
  • 9Cassidy
  • 14Woods

Substitutes

  • 8Munns
  • 13Catterick
  • 16Orrell
  • 21Rodney
  • 31Owen

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 15JohnsonBooked at 60mins
  • 24McLoughlinSubstituted forSterlingat 86'minutes
  • 11Mekki
  • 17WanadioSubstituted forPorterat 73'minutes
  • 23Woolfenden
  • 19Johnson
  • 14HiggsSubstituted forSutherlandat 76'minutes
  • 4Rees
  • 9Hanlan
  • 6Holland

Substitutes

  • 2Dunne
  • 5Chorley
  • 16Sterling
  • 18Porter
  • 21Sutherland
Referee:
Marc Edwards
Attendance:
3,041

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Munns replaces Josh Hawkes.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Tyrone Sterling replaces Shane McLoughlin.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Frankie Sutherland replaces Jordan Higgs.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. George Porter replaces Luke Wanadio.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 1. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 1.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 1. Josh Rees (Bromley).

Booking

Conor Newton (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 0. Josh Hawkes (Hartlepool United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield39229854411375
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3715101259461355
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Eastleigh391116125662-649
13Maidenhead United391213145258-649
14Gateshead3711151151401148
15Leyton Orient391211164650-447
16Halifax391114144249-747
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Hartlepool391112164657-1145
19Woking39128194763-1644
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
