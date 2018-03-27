Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 1.
Hartlepool United 2-1 Bromley
Michael Woods hit a 64th-minute winner to help Hartlepool United ease five points clear of National League trouble by beating Bromley.
Teenager Josh Hawkes put Pools ahead after just 10 minutes on his first start, only for Josh Rees to level in first-half injury time.
But Woods' first goal in eight games helped Pools record back-to-back wins for the first time since October.
Play-off hopefuls Bromley remain 10th, nine points adrift of seventh spot.
Hawkes, 19, marked his full debut by opening the scoring on 10 minutes when his deflected strike looped over visiting goalkeeper David Gregory.
Bromley levelled in first-half stoppage time when Rees turned the ball in from a corner.
But, in front of a gate of 3,041, the rejuvenated hosts took all three points when Devante Rodney's knockdown fell for midfielder Woods to slot in his ninth goal of the campaign.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 24NewtonBooked at 45mins
- 3Adams
- 4Featherstone
- 2Magnay
- 15HawkesSubstituted forMunnsat 90'minutes
- 23Laing
- 18Hawkins
- 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 46'minutes
- 9Cassidy
- 14Woods
Substitutes
- 8Munns
- 13Catterick
- 16Orrell
- 21Rodney
- 31Owen
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 15JohnsonBooked at 60mins
- 24McLoughlinSubstituted forSterlingat 86'minutes
- 11Mekki
- 17WanadioSubstituted forPorterat 73'minutes
- 23Woolfenden
- 19Johnson
- 14HiggsSubstituted forSutherlandat 76'minutes
- 4Rees
- 9Hanlan
- 6Holland
Substitutes
- 2Dunne
- 5Chorley
- 16Sterling
- 18Porter
- 21Sutherland
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
- Attendance:
- 3,041
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Munns replaces Josh Hawkes.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Tyrone Sterling replaces Shane McLoughlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Frankie Sutherland replaces Jordan Higgs.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. George Porter replaces Luke Wanadio.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 1. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 1. Josh Rees (Bromley).
Booking
Conor Newton (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 0. Josh Hawkes (Hartlepool United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.