Hartlepool United 2-1 Bromley

Michael Woods hit a 64th-minute winner to help Hartlepool United ease five points clear of National League trouble by beating Bromley.

Teenager Josh Hawkes put Pools ahead after just 10 minutes on his first start, only for Josh Rees to level in first-half injury time.

But Woods' first goal in eight games helped Pools record back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

Play-off hopefuls Bromley remain 10th, nine points adrift of seventh spot.

Hawkes, 19, marked his full debut by opening the scoring on 10 minutes when his deflected strike looped over visiting goalkeeper David Gregory.

Bromley levelled in first-half stoppage time when Rees turned the ball in from a corner.

But, in front of a gate of 3,041, the rejuvenated hosts took all three points when Devante Rodney's knockdown fell for midfielder Woods to slot in his ninth goal of the campaign.