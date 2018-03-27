National League
Macclesfield19:45Gateshead
Venue: Moss Rose

Macclesfield Town v Gateshead

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39219960421872
2Macclesfield38219853411272
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover391713952331964
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Maidenhead United391213145258-649
13Gateshead3611151051391248
14Leyton Orient391211164650-447
15Halifax391114144249-747
16Eastleigh381016125461-746
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Woking39128194763-1644
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
