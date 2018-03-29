Mick McCarthy: Ipswich Town manager to leave at end of season

Mick McCarthy has won promotion from the Championship as manager of both Sunderland and Wolves

Manager Mick McCarthy will leave Ipswich Town when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Championship club have confirmed.

The ex-Wolves and Sunderland boss, 59, is the longest-serving manager in the division, having arrived in 2012.

He guided the Suffolk club to the play-offs in 2014-15, and the Tractor Boys are now 12th in the second tier.

Earlier this month, McCarthy insisted he would not leave before the summer despite criticism from some fans.

He met with Ipswich owner Marcus Evans on Wednesday, with the pair deciding a change was "in the best interest for all parties".

Evans told the club website: "It never got to the point where we actually talked about a new contract. It just felt right that it was time for us both to look at different options.

"In his six years here he has made us a very competitive club in what is a very competitive league. No one looks forward to playing Ipswich.

"Mick will see out his contract here and then we will look to make an announcement regarding his successor in due course."

McCarthy's assistant Terry Connor will also leave Portman Road after their final game against Middlesbrough on 6 May.

"I had a good discussion with Marcus and we feel this is the right thing to do for me and for Ipswich Town," said former Republic of Ireland manager McCarthy.

"I won't be leaving with any regrets. I have given everything for Ipswich Town and I will see out my contract in the same way."

Analysis: 'The players will be gutted'

John Wark, FA Cup and Uefa Cup winner with Ipswich

I think the players will be gutted. I think there's a really good connection between the manager and the players.

I see that, they stick together - but you can tell with the manager and the fans that it wasn't there.

Whoever comes to this club, if he gets a bit of money, he's still got the basis of a good team. A lot of these boys are good players and I think, with just a bit of extra money, we'll be all right.