Ryan Giggs: Wales manager to promote young talent in his new role

Ryan Giggs became the youngest player to play for the Wales senior team when he made his debut in 1991

Ryan Giggs says he is determined to promote young talent in his new role as Wales manager.

Giggs was assistant manager at Manchester United when Marcus Rashford was handed his debut as an 18-year-old.

Rashford scored twice after replacing Anthony Martial, who had been injured in the warm-up, and has gone on to star for United and England.

"It has never been a problem for me giving young players a chance," Giggs said ahead of his first game in charge.

"Even in my four games at United (as interim manager in 2014) I gave Tom Lawrence and James Wilson their debuts. I am not afraid to do that.

"Marcus was obviously someone I had seen develop and he got his chance with an injury in the warm-up."

Rashford has gone on to make 70 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 16 goals in the process

Giggs makes his bow as Wales manager at the China Cup, a four-team tournament being played in the southern Chinese city of Nanning.

Wales play the hosts on Thursday before being involved in either a third-place game or a final against the Czech Republic or Uruguay the following Monday.

Injury and illness has deprived him of the services of Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu and Sheffield United striker David Brooks, who both made their debuts against France in November.

But Swansea defender Connor Roberts, Brentford midfielder Chris Mepham and Preston striker Billy Bodin are in the squad for the first time.

Billy Bobin (L) scored in his first start for Preston after signing from Bristol Rovers in January

"Young players can give you inspiration," Giggs said.

"All of a sudden you go from getting a little bit of time on the ball to having to up your game.

"You can't take two or three touches because they are on you, they are aggressive and you are looking over your shoulder.

"You're suddenly thinking 'he is after my position' so you need to raise your game.

"That is what I want to emulate, that competitiveness in training we had at Manchester United.

"From the feedback I have got off Osian [Roberts] that is the case when Brooks, [Ben] Woodburn and Ampadu came into the last squad.

"That is good to hear and I want to hear that going forward."