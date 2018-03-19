Ravel Morrison: Ex-Manchester United midfielder to discuss Jamaica option

Media playback is not supported on this device Morrison's amazing backheel volley

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison is due to meet with Jamaica officials later this month about a change of national allegiance.

Morrison, who was born in Manchester, was capped by England at several youth levels and won four under-21 caps.

But the 25-year-old, who plays for Atlas in Mexico, is also eligible for Jamaica and is considering committing his international future to them.

Morrison has been invited to a training camp from 21-26 March.

That gives him the chance to meet his prospective new international team-mates and allows him to complete the documentation to play for Jamaica in September.

Described by former United captain Rio Ferdinand as the most naturally gifted young player he had ever seen, Morrison was in the same FA Youth Cup-winning side as Paul Pogba in 2011.

He made his first team debut for United as an 18-year-old in October 2011 but his career has been blighted by a series of off-field controversies, which included admitting two counts of witness intimidation.

After leaving Old Trafford, he played for West Ham, Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff and Lazio before joining Atlas.