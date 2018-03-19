Greg Luer: Hull City striker joins National League side Maidstone on loan

Greg Luer
Greg Luer's only two goals for Hull came in the 2015-16 League Cup

Hull City striker Greg Luer has joined National League side Maidstone on loan.

Luer was signed by Hull from Burgess Town in January 2015, but has made just nine appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has spent time on loan with Port Vale, Scunthorpe United and Stevenage.

"Our options at centre-forward are limited," Maidstone manager Jay Saunders told the club website. "I think he's someone who'll score goals."

Maidstone are 16th in the National League, nine points above the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.

