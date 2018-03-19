St Columb's extra-time winners over St Patrick's in football final

Derry side St Columb's and St Patrick's of Downpatrick went head-to-head in the 2018 Northern Ireland Schools' Cup football final.
St Columb's took the lead when Cian McGarvey netted the opening goal of the final
McGarvey netted from close-range in the 12th minute leaving Downpatrick's 'Red High' to battle from behind
The boys from County Down equalised just before half-time when striker Callum Shields netted a low shot
St Columb's sealed a 2-1 victory in extra-time thanks for a Scott Rice free-kick
Last year St Columb's lost in the final - but this time they celebrated victory as the dejected Downpatrick boys looked on
The celebrations get underway at Seaview for the victorious boys of St Columb's
In the Under-16 final, De La Salle College took on Edmund Rice College
De La Salle lifted the trophy after a convincing 4-0 victory
