BBC Sport - FA Cup Stories: How Wigan fans watched quarter-final with Southampton
Wigan fans go hunting for another giant-killing
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport follows Wigan fans as they look for another famous FA Cup giant-killing in their quarter-final against Southampton, after knocking out Premier League sides West Ham, Bournemouth and Manchester City in previous rounds.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: All the goals and all the pain from the FA Cup quarter-finals
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired