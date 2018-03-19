Irish Premiership: Cliftonville v Ballymena United (Tue)

Cliftonville and Ballymena were level at 1-1 when their 2 January league encounter at Solitude was abandoned

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has issued a blunt warning to his squad that they must cut out mistakes if they are to have a future with the club.

The Sky Blues' recent poor run of form continued on Saturday with a 3-1 league defeat at home to Warrenpoint Town and they now face Cliftonville on Tuesday.

"If players aren't able to learn and able to cut those mistakes out of their game then we have to go and try and find people who will not make those mistakes, said Jeffrey, whose side's hopes of making the top six are fading.

Seventh-placed Ballymena are seven points adrift of Glentoran above them, with two games in hand, as they aim to make the top half of the table before the league splits into two halves for the remaining fixtures of the campaign.

The Braidmen have won one and lost six of their last seven fixtures and their busy run of matches will continue on Friday night when they take on the Glens at the Oval.

"We still have the opportunity - it's going to be a massive ask but it's in our hands and we'll give it our very best shot," added Jeffrey.

"I was embarrassed by our performance on Saturday - it was not a performance anyone can take any credit from whatsoever.

"We started the game tremendously well and if we had taken our chances then it could have been different but we didn't.

"Our schedule has been hectic and I'm on the record about the injuries we have had but I live by the adage that you don't make excuses."

Reds on winning run

In contrast to their opponents, Cliftonville have put together three significant wins in all competitions and will go into the game with confidence despite losing 3-1 to Ballymena in their last meeting - a League Cup semi-final on 10 February.

"Hopefully we can keep our momentum rolling, keep the boys focused and keep moving forward and collect three points," said Cliftonville boss Barry Gray.

Striker Joe Gormley bagged the Reds' winner against Carrick Rangers on Saturday, having also found the net in his side's previous two victories over Crusaders and Linfield.

"Strikers are judged on one thing and when the opportunity came Joe's way on Saturday he put it in the net.

"If he does that every week I'll be more than delighted - he's been fantastic for us over the last few games in particular and it's great credit to him.

"Hopefully we will see more from him in the bigger matches coming towards the end of the season."

The game was initially scheduled to take place on 2 January but had to be abandoned with the score at 1-1 because of dangerously high winds caused by Storm Eleanor.