Adama Traore: Middlesbrough winger needs referee protection says Tony Pulis

Ex-Barcelona winger Adama Traore has made more dribbling attempts than any other Championship player

Middlesbrough forward Adama Traore is being targeted by opposition players and needs more protection by referees, says manager Tony Pulis.

Traore, 22, is one of the most fouled players in the Championship, illegally stopped 60 times in 26 appearances.

The Spain Under-21 winger has scored in back-to-back games including Saturday's Championship draw with Brentford.

"Referees have to understand and recognise what's happening," Pulis told BBC Tees.

"Every time he gets in motion people are bringing him down. Brentford had two booked today just stopping him at source and the referees have to protect the boy.

"He's a special talent and he's got to be protected. Teams aren't letting him get in motion. If they're prepared to do that then they have to be punished."