Ben Davies 'a role model' for Swans defender Connor Roberts

Roberts made his Swansea City debut in the FA Cup third round game against Wolves on 6 January

Swansea City defender Connor Roberts says he is hoping to learn from his role model and Wales team mate Ben Davies during the China Cup.

Roberts, 22, is set to earn his first senior cap after being included in Ryan Giggs' 26-man squad for the tournament.

He said he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Davies, who played 73 games for Swansea before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

"I'll chat with him and hopefully he can pass on a few words of wisdom."

Roberts was recalled to the Swansea squad from his loan spell at Middlesbrough in January and made his debut in the FA Cup third round against Wolves.

He said his Wales call-up had "topped it off" and he "can't wait to get out there and give a good impression".

He said Davies is a "massive role model" for him, in that they are both from Neath and that he has watched him rise through the ranks.

"It's just massive to see a boy that's come up like I have, doing so well and hopefully I can follow him in a few of his footsteps."

Davies made his first senior appearance for Wales in 2012

Davies, who has clocked up 150 Premier League appearances, has established himself as one of Spurs' key defenders.

The 24-year-old said he was looking forward to working under Giggs.

"A new system has been put in place under Ryan and I can't wait to get going... I'm sure there are going to be some new ideas.

"I met him at a Wales week in London around St David's Day and it was nice to have a chat about the set-up and who would be involved.

"The mentality we've got to have is to try and win it... that's what we are going in to do."

Wales face hosts China on Thursday, 22 March and either Uruguay or the Czech Republic on Monday, 26 March as Giggs' full-time management career begins.

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.

Inspired to try football? Find out how to get into football with our special guide.