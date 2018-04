Leyton Orient release midfielder Henry Ochieng and defender Michael Clark

From the section

Justin Edinburgh's side are 17th in the National League with eight games remaining

National League side Leyton Orient have released midfielder Henry Ochieng and defender Michael Clark.

Ochieng, 19, made 13 appearances for Orient, including five this season, after coming through the O's academy.

Clark, 20, played 12 matches but struggled for game time, spending spells on loan at National League South side East Thurrock United.

The duo follow Aron Pollock, Freddy Moncur and Jamie Sendles-White in leaving Orient this year.