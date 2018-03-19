Nigel Clough: Burton Albion need clear heads for final eight Championship games

Nigel Clough's Burton Albion have won seven of their 38 Championship games this season

Burton will need clear heads for their final eight games of the Championship season, says manager Nigel Clough.

The Brewers, who are without a win in five games, lost 3-1 at leaders Wolves on Saturday and are three points adrift of 21st-placed Barnsley in 23rd place.

Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "All we can focus on is the last eight games.

"We need clear heads, physically and mentally. I don't like the phrase 'eight cup finals' but we have eight winnable games now."

After the international break, Burton travel to second-placed Cardiff City on 30 March.

They have home games against Middlesbrough, Hull City, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers in April, while they will travel to Birmingham and Sunderland, before rounding off their season with a trip to Preston on 6 May.

Clough added: "Believe it or not, we are in with a chance still.

"I don't think there's an easy route for Burton to stay in the Championship, but we are going to give it everything we have got in those last eight games."