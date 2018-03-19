Man Utd trigger one-year Ashley Young extension

Ashley Young
Young has two goals in 29 outings for Manchester United this season

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension clause in Ashley Young's contract which will keep him at the club until summer 2019.

The 32-year-old joined the club from Aston Villa in 2011 as a winger but now plays more as a full-back.

Young has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in his time at Old Trafford.

He has played in 29 matches this season, scoring two goals, and won a spot back in the England squad.

Young has made 31 international appearances and was named in manager Gareth Southgate's England squad for this month's friendly matches against the Netherlands and Italy.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired