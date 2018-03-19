Scotland: Dylan McGeouch recovers from injury to join up with squad

Dylan McGeouch has represented Scotland at various youth levels

Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch has joined up with the Scotland squad ahead of the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary.

The 25-year-old missed Friday's 1-1 draw against St Johnstone through injury and was considered a doubt for the internationals.

Hibs manager Neil Lennon said the club was in "a quandary" about McGeouch's involvement with the national team.

The midfielder has joined up wit the squad for training at Oriam.

McGeouch is one of 10 uncapped players in Alex McLeish's squad for the two friendlies, with Scotland hosting Costa Rica at Hampden on Friday then travelling to face Hungary four days later.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, meanwhile, will remain with the Scotland squad despite a back problem.

Fraser was an unused substitute in Bournemouth's last three games due to the problem.