Martin Allen named Barnet manager as Graham Westley is sacked

Martin Allen has also previously managed clubs including Brentford and Leicester City

League Two's bottom club Barnet have sacked head coach Graham Westley and re-appointed Martin Allen as manager.

Westley, 50, was in charge for just over two months after arriving on 15 January, but won only two of his 11 games in charge.

Former West Ham United midfielder Allen, 52, arrives for a fifth spell as Bees boss, having first taken charge of the club in 2003.

Head of technical Mark McGhee, has also left Barnet, along with Westley.

Allen's most recent managerial role was at non-league Eastleigh, but he was sacked in February 2017 after just 14 games.

He left Barnet for the role at Eastleigh, after the club allowed him permission to speak to the National League outfit.

Allen returns with Barnet seven points from safety, at the foot of League Two, with eight matches remaining this season.

Allen's Barnet record March 2003-March 2004: 47 games, W 20, D 17, L10 April 2012-June 2012: 3 games, W2, D0, L1 March 2011-April 2011: 3 games, W2, D1, L0 March 2014-December 2016: 136 games, W57, D35, L43

Barnet were last relegated from the Football League in 2013, when former Netherlands international Edgar Davids was in charge, but Allen led them to promotion from the Conference two years later.