Women's FA Cup semi-finals: Chelsea to host Sunderland or Manchester City

Chelsea - the only side guaranteed a place in the last four - won the cup in 2015

Women's Super League One leaders Chelsea will host either Sunderland or title rivals Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals on 15 April.

The other last-four tie will see Durham or Everton host record 14-time winners Arsenal or Charlton, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition.

Chelsea won 3-0 at Liverpool on Sunday, in the only of the scheduled quarter-finals to go ahead amid winter weather.

The remaining three quarter-finals have been rescheduled for Sunday, 25 March.

Sides that reach the last four will earn £4,000 in prize money and move one step closer to Saturday, 5 May's Wembley final.

The semi-final draw - carried out live on BBC Radio 5 live - leads to the possibility of WSL 1's current top two sides meeting, should Man City overcome Sunderland.

Holders City won the competition for the first time in their history last season, while Chelsea lifted the cup in 2015.

Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on the BBC, with the early tie (12:30 BST) on the Red Button and the latter (15:30) on BBC Two.

Women's FA Cup semi-final draw

Durham or Everton v Arsenal or Charlton

Chelsea v Sunderland or Manchester City.

