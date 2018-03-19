Raith Rovers face East Fife on 27 March

Raith Rovers broke the news on Twitter
Raith Rovers will entertain East Fife on Tuesday, 27 March after Sunday's match was postponed.

A frozen pitch meant the League One match, which was due to be played on Sunday, was called off.

The match was due to be televised live on BBC Alba.

After leaders Ayr United beat Forfar Athletic on Saturday, Rovers are three points behind the Honest Men in the race for promotion and the title, while East Fife lie fifth in the table.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 12Matthews
  • 8RobertsonSubstituted forHerronat 73'minutes
  • 20Hendry
  • 11Barr
  • 21FurtadoSubstituted forSpenceat 22'minutes
  • 10Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 4Herron
  • 7Spence
  • 9Buchanan
  • 17Smith
  • 19Zanatta
  • 26Court

East Fife

  • 21MacKenzie
  • 6WatsonBooked at 87mins
  • 17Allardice
  • 5Page
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forWilkieat 77'minutes
  • 19ThomsonSubstituted forJonesat 79'minutes
  • 12McManusBooked at 79mins
  • 15Millar
  • 20KnoxSubstituted forLamontat 64'minutes
  • 16Livingstone
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 7Lamont
  • 10Smith
  • 11Wilkie
  • 77Jones
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
1,485

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Raith Rovers 2, East Fife 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, East Fife 0.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Allardice.

Booking

Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, East Fife 0. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Euan Murray following a corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Craig Thomson.

Booking

Connor McManus (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor McManus (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kyle Wilkie replaces Patrick Slattery.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ben MacKenzie.

Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).

(East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. John Herron replaces Scott Robertson.

Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).

Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).

Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Mark Lamont replaces Matthew Knox.

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) header from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).

Jonathan Page (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr29194676334361
2Raith Rovers29177556302658
3Arbroath29147856401649
4Alloa2913794536946
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer30115144758-1138
7Airdrieonians2999113950-1136
8Forfar3084183460-2628
9Albion2876155265-1327
10Queen's Park3068163662-2626
View full Scottish League One table

