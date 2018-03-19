Raith Rovers face East Fife on 27 March

From the section

Raith Rovers broke the news on Twitter

Raith Rovers will entertain East Fife on Tuesday, 27 March after Sunday's match was postponed.

A frozen pitch meant the League One match, which was due to be played on Sunday, was called off.

The match was due to be televised live on BBC Alba.

After leaders Ayr United beat Forfar Athletic on Saturday, Rovers are three points behind the Honest Men in the race for promotion and the title, while East Fife lie fifth in the table.