Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Scotland, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has criticised referee Craig Thomson over his decision to red card Steelmen defender Cedric Kipre in his side's 0-0 draw with Celtic on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Robinson was also involved in a tunnel bust-up with Celtic captain Scott Brown at half time, with stewards having to intervene to restore calm. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts says Scott Sinclair was right to go for goal in the latter stages of the draw at Fir Park, despite Roberts being in acres of space inside the area and calling for a pass. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers' on-loan defender Russell Martin says he was subjected to sectarian abuse in a supermarket last weekend, but insists he wants to stay at the Ibrox club and will not let bigots drive him out. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee defender Darren O'Dea has branded Aberdeen's Pittodrie pitch a "disgrace" and says he feels sorry for the Dons players who have to play on it. (Daily Record)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has revealed he is hurting after being left out of Alex McLeish's Scotland squad. (Scotsman)

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus says there is plenty to look forward to with the Scotland squad, but reckons Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd is unlucky to have missed out. (Herald)

Celtic defender Jack Hendry has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time following injuries to defenders Kieran Tierney and Russell Martin. (Scotsman)

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot says joy at his side's win at Ibrox on Saturday is tempered by the thought that manager Steve Clarke will be attracting interest from other clubs. (Herald)

Hearts are hoping to tie up 16-year-old midfielder Harry Cochrane on a new deal, with English Championship side Leeds United among the clubs already showing an interest in the player. (Scottish Sun)

Greig Laidlaw kept his cool to kick Scotland to victory in Rome at the weekend

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists his side's 1-0 win over Dundee proves they can handle the pressure and win ugly when they have to. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland hero Greig Laidlaw revealed he had to block out noisy Italian fans and the stadium announcer as he prepared to take his match-winning kick in Rome on Saturday. (Scotsman)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend declared himself "somewhat satisfied" with his side's Six Nations campaign, after they finished third in the table with three victories. (Herald)

Scottish swimmer and Olympic silver medallist Michael Jamieson says he is loving his life as a coach. (Herald)