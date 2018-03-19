BBC Sport - A-League: Melbourne Victory player fixes broken net with tape

Football DIY - Players fix broken net in A-League game

Melbourne Victory player Kosta Barbarouses climbs up to fix a broken net with sticky tape after it becomes detached during the team's 5-2 win over Central Coast Mariners.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Football DIY - Players fix broken net in A-League game

Video

Sport Relief 2018: Murray's rude awakening

  • From the section Sport
Video

Watch 'unbelievable' 102-shot badminton rally

Video

LeBron's 'tomahawk slam' leads NBA plays of the week

Video

Highlights: Leicester 1-2 Chelsea (aet)

Video

Highlights: Wigan 0-2 Southampton

Video

Celebrations for Ireland, aerial ping pong & a crocodile roll

Video

Italy beat Scotland in muddy conditions

Video

Paddy McGuinness' Sport Relief Warm-Up

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Six Nations: Vote for your try of the tournament

Video

Highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Video

Highlights: Ireland's Balbirnie hits century in win over Scots

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired