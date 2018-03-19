BBC Sport - A-League: Melbourne Victory player fixes broken net with tape
Football DIY - Players fix broken net in A-League game
- From the section Football
Melbourne Victory player Kosta Barbarouses climbs up to fix a broken net with sticky tape after it becomes detached during the team's 5-2 win over Central Coast Mariners.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired